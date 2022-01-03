Meet the world’s SMARTEST animals and learn how their brains stack up against ours.

Meet the SMARTEST animals on the planet and see how their brains stack up against ours.

Although humans are widely regarded as the most intelligent species on the planet, scientists are rapidly discovering how intelligent other animals are.

Our remarkable cognitive abilities, which allow us to remember things, think critically, reason, pay attention, solve problems, read, and learn, are one of our most distinguishing characteristics.

Humans can also communicate using speech, a characteristic that has long been used to distinguish humans from other animals.

However, scientists are discovering that what constitutes intelligence in humans may not necessarily be the same for animals.

They also believe that humanlike intelligence could be a convergent evolutionary trait that evolves independently in distantly related organisms, rather than being a product of the human evolutionary lineage that took millennia to develop.

Humans, dolphins, elephants, and chimps all have relatively large brain sizes, which could support this theory.

Out of the millions of species on Earth, these four are thought to be the most cognitive.

Here’s how the brains of these four species compare and contrast.

Chimpanzees are the closest living relatives of humans, so it’s no surprise that they’re extremely intelligent.

Despite having a brain three times the size of a chimp’s, studies have shown that humans can outperform us in memory tasks.

Chimps can act intelligently in both a solo and a group setting.

They can, for example, form paramilitary patrol and hunting parties, shift alliances to serve their own interests, and band together to depose an alpha.

They can also make and use hunting tools to supplement their diet, which is a highly developed skill.

Elephants have the largest brains of any land mammal (about 3-4 times larger and with three times as many neurons as humans).

Elephants can perform a variety of remarkable cognitive behaviors, including making tools with their trunks, possessing exceptional memory, and displaying empathy.

According to researcher Joshua Plotnik of the University of Cambridge in England, elephants also mourn their dead, can understand human body language, and can work together to solve puzzles.

Dolphins are easily among the most intelligent animals on the planet, thanks to their enormous brain.

Bottlenose dolphins have a larger brain than humans (1600 grams vs. 1300 grams), and their brain-to-body-weight ratio is higher than that of great apes.

When compared to other animals, the neocortex (the part of the brain where higher cognitive functioning is thought to originate) of a dolphin is highly developed.

Their neocortical gyrification (the folding of the cerebral cortex) is even more advanced than that of any primate.

