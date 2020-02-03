Meet Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole – a sports media personality and model

Kelce has been a key man in the Kansas City Chiefs’ run to the Super Bowl – but he is a well known face in the showbiz world as well as the football one

Travis Kelce is more than just an NFL star.

He is a well-known face in the United States after a host of TV appearances.

One of those came on a recent McDonald’s advert, while he was also the star of his own reality TV show, Catching Kelce.

The show was effectively a version of The Batchelor, where 50 eligible women battled it out to win Kecle’s heart.

It was won by Maya Benberry, but it was announced shortly afterwards that they decided not to proceed with a relationship.

But a few months later, Kelce did find love – and this time it was with Kayla Nicole, with whom he remains today.

Despite their growing romance, it is a long distance relationship.

Kelce lives in Kansas City for his football, while Kayla is based in Los Angeles.

However, Kayla is over in Kansas City to watch her man in action – and he will head to her whenever he can.

Kanyla has a degree in broadcast journalism from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, and she has worked in the media since her graduation.

She has become something of a sports media personality and has been the on-camera face for the likes of the NBA, BET and Global Grind.

As well as her journalistic work, Kayla is also a model in her spare time.

She competes in beauty pageants and has listed her successes on her Facebook page.

She wrote: “Top 20 Miss CA 2013, First Runner Up Miss Malibu 2013, Top 10 Miss CA USA 2012, 2nd Runner-up in Miss Southern Coast Regional 2012, and Third Runner Up Miss Malibu 2012.”