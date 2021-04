ISTANBUL

Turkey’s president held extensive discussions with his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul on Saturday.

A meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Zelensky at the Huber Mansion started at 3:45 p.m. local time (1245GMT) and lasted for three hours.

The meeting was closed to the media.

Zelensky is in Turkey for the 9th meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.