Megalodon fossils dating back 195 million years have been discovered in Turkiye.

While working in a marble quarry, workers come across fossils of extinct shark species on the surface of a marble piece.

Extinct shark species megalodon fossils were discovered on the surface of a marble piece in a marble quarry in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya 195 million years ago.

While working in a marble quarry in Antalya’s Korkuteli district, some workers discovered fossils of one of the world’s largest sea creatures on the marble surface.

After inspecting the fossils, geological engineer Fuzuli Yagmurlu of Suleyman Demirel University in Turkiye’s southwestern Isparta province discovered that the figures were formed by the remains of an extinct mussel-like megalodon that lived in the marine ecosystem 195 million years ago.

Megalodons have a thick mussel-like double shell, and the shape of their fossils is similar to that of a human heart, according to Yagmurlu.

According to Yagmur Eren, an export specialist at the marble factory, the workers noticed a different image on the stone’s surface.

“We are currently exhibiting the marble in the quarry here,” Eren said, adding that this is the first time they’ve encountered such an incident in the marble quarry.