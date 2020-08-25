Megan Fox Won’t Play A Sexy Sidekick In Thriller Movie ‘Rogue,’ Director Says

Megan Fox is not going to be the sexy sidekick character in her triller-action movie “Rogue.” Instead, she is going to play a battle-hardened mercenary leading a lively squad of soldiers in a daring mission.

Fox was often seen as a sex symbol in her previous movies including “Transformers.” But director M. J. Bassett is going to change that in their movie together.

“It was very important that [O’Hara] wasn’t a sexualized female action character. I’m tired of seeing women going into combat situations in flimsy clothes and high heels (and I have been guilty of it myself on occasion),” Bassett told Entertainment Tonight.

The director added that she did not picture Fox in the role until the opportunity presented itself. She realized that having Fox on board would double down on what she wanted to accomplish in the film.

“Casting Megan was an additional attempt to subvert expectations of who she is perceived to be in the media. She’s been an iconic sex symbol for so long now that I thought it would be really fun to try and do something different with her energy and image,” Bassett added.

“She has a naturally compassionate, soft and youthful energy which is polar opposites of who the character is, and I think, in the end, it was really that challenge that drew her to come on board.”

Fox said that she turned down countless military roles before “Rogue” because she was not confident. She was thinking that she couldn’t get the body language and voice right. However, she came to a point when she was compelled to push through with the challenge.

“I had a huge breakthrough there. And then immediately transcended into a higher space where I decided that I’ve lived so much of my life from a place of fear, from a place of making myself small,” Fox explained.

“And I’m tired of doing that. I wanted to live a different way. I made that choice while I was there and I’ve been making that choice every day since then. And everything has changed.”

In related news, Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green wished her happiness after their split. The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” star is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly and they just made their romance Instagram official last month.