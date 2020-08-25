Megan Thee Stallion Was Pressurized To Not Name Tory Lanez In Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion is leaving no stone unturned to let the world know about what exactly happened on the night when she was allegedly shot by her ex-boyfriend Tory Lanez, according to her friends.

Some of the artist’s close friends recently claimed that she was pressured to not name Lanez as the person who injured her by pulling the trigger on July 12, Page Six reported.

A source confirmed with Page Six that the musician was not going to drop names and was not planning to talk to the police about the incident. But when she got to know the lies that were being spread about her and the incident, she decided to identify the culprit.

“Megan wasn’t going to name names, she wasn’t going to go there — she wasn’t planning on talking to police. She was protecting herself. People in her camp and in Tory’s camp shut everyone down so fast you could barely blink. But there were lies that were being spread and she wasn’t going to stand for it,” Page Six cited the source, as saying.

The insider also shared that the “WAP” hitmaker was really upset when people claimed that she was faking her injuries.

Last week, the musician addressed the rumors that she lied about being shot by posting a photo of one of her gunshot wounds on her official Instagram account. However, she later deleted the photo due to unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, one of her pals, hairstylist Jonathan Wright, recently spoke with Page Six and noted that the musician’s condition has improved after the shooting incident. He also said that Stallion is not looking for sympathy and doesn’t want people to “feel sorry for her.”

“She has grown a lot mentally, physically and everything in between. I am very glad that my friend has this confidence, and is open to showing what she’s been through. She doesn’t like people to feel sorry for her, she is a hustler. She’s not a person to want sympathy when something like that happens. It’s just a situation where you have to just move on and go from there,” Wright told the publication.

The rapper will be talking to the investigators and the District Attorney in Los Angeles about the incident.

The rapper was shot in the foot after leaving a party in Hollywood. Stallion was rushed to a hospital while Lanez was taken into custody on a concealed weapons charge after the officers found a gun inside his vehicle.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was later released after he posted a $35,000 bail.