Meghan adds a touch of Hollywood glamour as she steps out in £1,300 Safiyaa dress

A vision in head-to-toe red, the Duchess chose a full-length cape-effect crepe gown in pillar-box red by London-based brand Safiyaa (£1,300) which combined theatricality with the sleek, clean lines that she loves.

The bold gown is clearly a favourite style – Meghan has previously worn a very similar design by the same label during a visit to Fiji, but that time the outfit was in blue.

She completed this flawless statement last night with Gianvito Rossi suede pumps (£510), Simone Rocha floral earrings (£250) and a sparkling Capri clutch by Manolo Blahnik (£1,260).

Not to mention her trademark sleek hair and perfect make-up.

My verdict? Radiant!