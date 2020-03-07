Meghan is back for her final flurry of royal duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at one of their last official engagements together before they quit royal life.

Harry and Meghan are attending the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in central London to celebrate the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel.

It is the first time Meghan has carried out a public royal duty in the wake of the Megxit crisis.

The evening event is the couple’s first joint official appearance since announcing their decision to step down as senior royals, which takes effect on March 31.

Arriving on Thursday in a Range Rover, the duke wore a dark blue suit, white shirt and blue tie, while American former actress Meghan was dressed in a turquoise Victoria Beckham pencil midi dress.

They walked into Mansion House smiling with Harry holding an umbrella, as Meghan linked her arm with his.

A crowd of about 50 people, standing behind barriers, braved the rain under umbrellas to catch a glimpse of the the duke and duchess.

There were cheers and applause as they walked by, while one person briefly booed.

The couple were earlier spotted at Buckingham Palace during the day, and then photographed outside the Goring Hotel in Westminster after a private lunch.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “In addition to the official engagements the duke and duchess are conducting over the course of the next few days, they are also meeting privately with several of their patronages.”

Buckingham Palace declined to comment as to whether the Queen, who was carrying out audiences at her London residence on Thursday, met with Harry and Meghan.

The couple will present awards at the ceremony, with Harry also due to make a short speech.

Beforehand, the couple will meet award nominees, endeavour participants and key supporters of the fund at a reception.

The ceremony, hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, will see four prizes awarded.

They are: Recognising Achievement Award, Celebrating Excellence Award, Henry Worsley Award and the new Community Impact Award.

The engagement marks a final run of royal duties for the couple.

Harry is joining Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a museum about British motor racing, on Friday.

The duke and duchess will then attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7, and Meghan will mark International Women’s Day.

The duke and duchess will join the Queen and other royals at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 9, their last official appearance as HRHs.

The Sussexes were last seen together on an official engagement on January 7 when they visited Canada House in London to thank the nation for hosting them during their festive break in the Commonwealth country.

The following day, sixth in line Harry and former Suits star Meghan plunged the royal family into a period of turmoil when they announced they wanted to step back as senior royals and become financially independent – a move dubbed Megxit by the press.

The Sussexes attended the previous annual Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony in February 2019, when the duchess was heavily pregnant with Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Endeavour Fund is a body set up by the Royal Foundation to finance inspiring sporting and adventure projects aiding the recovery of veterans.