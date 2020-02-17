Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘are besotted with each other following Megxit’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be ‘besotted’ with each other and treating nine-month-old Archie as their priority, according to a US weekly magazine.

The couple are also said to be enjoying hiking in the woods around their hideaway on Vancouver Island, Canada, and were thrilled to show their son snow for the first time.

The news will come as a kick in the teeth for the 15 staff members dedicated to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the pair wound down their household after stepping back from royal duties.

Prince Harry is also alleged to be in meetings with global investment bank Goldman Sachs about signing a multi-million pound deal as the business’s motivational speaker.

‘Archie is the priority,’ an alleged friend of the couple gushed to People magazine.

‘It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid – he loves to laugh.

‘Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.’

The friend also told how the couple would hike throw the woods around their home before relaxing indoors with Archie and the dogs.

The couple allegedly told their work force in January that they would be made redundant, following the announcement that they were stepping down as senior royals.

Among those to lose their jobs are the couple’s newly appointed private secretary Fopma Mcilwham and their hugely experienced communications chief Sara Latham.

In a move branded ‘crass’ by royal commentators Meghan uploaded a video of herself wearing a sparkly hat with the editor of British Vogue Edward Enninful just hours after the redundancies were announced.

While holed-up in Canada the couple have also taken a private jet ride to speak at a JP Morgan event.

They have also had security beefed up at their $14million bolthole.