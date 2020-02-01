Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hope to spend summer in LA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘hoping’ to spend their summer in Los Angeles and are already looking for a house to hold meetings and entertain, a source has claimed.

The couple are currently residing in Canada after stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.

But an insider has told E! News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are eyeing up Meghan’s native city for a stint this summer.

‘They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible,’ the source claimed.

‘They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.’

Meghan reportedly has two stipulations for their Californian home – one of which is that it is suitable for holding meetings.

It must also be good for hosting friends and entertaining, which is said to be ‘important’ to the duchess.

The former actress, whose mother Dora Ragland lives in Los Angeles, is ‘hoping to find something that will fit their needs’, the source concluded.

Yesterday it was reported the Duchess of Sussex, 38, has been ‘actively looking’ for a manager or agent for future projects – more than two years after giving up acting to marry Prince Harry.

Meghan quit her role in the US legal drama Suits in 2017 after becoming engaged to the Duke of Sussex, 35, and joining the Royal Family as a working member.

But the couple have since stepped back as senior royals as they ‘work to become financially independent’.

A source told Us Weekly: ‘Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach.

‘It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.’

If Meghan is looking to get back into acting, it would make sense she’d wish to base herself in Los Angeles.

FEMAIL has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

There has already been some indication that a return to her former career is on the cards for Meghan as the mother-of-one looks at various avenues for income.

She has already signed a voiceover deal with Disney in return for a donation to an elephant charity.

And in a moment that certainly raised eyebrows, the Duchess joked that she and Harry attended the premiere of The Lion King in London, to ‘pitch’ for work, footage from the 2019 event revealed.

The Duke was also filmed touting his wife’s voiceover skills to Disney boss Bob Iger at the occasion in July.

It came just months before Meghan was hired by the entertainment giant to work on a Disney project in exchange for a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders.

Last week, sources revealed Harry and Meghan’s hopes to make a fortune with their own film and television production company after their dramatic break from the Royal Family.

The couple plan to make a living by providing voiceovers and producing documentaries on ‘worthy’ issues such as mental health and climate change.

And they have received an early boost after a senior Netflix executive said the streaming giant would like to work with them.

Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19 that the streaming giant would like to work with Harry and Meghan, adding: ‘Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure.’

Following Megxit, it was announced that Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles and will repay around £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money spent refurbishing their Frogmore Cottage.