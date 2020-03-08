Meghan Markle and Prince Harry join the Queen for Windsor church service

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the Queen for a church service in Windsor today.

This is the first time that Meghan, 38, and the Queen, 93, have seen each other since the bombshell announcement on January 6 that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are quitting as senior members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry, 35, looked relaxed and smiling as he drove to the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park, where his grandmother was attending the service.

Harry and Meghan are currently visiting the UK for a series of final engagements as working royals.

The royal couple have left baby Archie at home which has reportedly left the Queen disappointed she will not get the chance to see her great-grandson again.

It is understood Her Majesty wanted to support the royal couple by inviting them today.

A source told People: ‘It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church.

‘It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family they all love each other.’

Yesterday The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

Prince Harry, who attended the event at the South Kensington venue in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, wore a mess dress uniform complete with medals awarded from two tours of Afghanistan.

It is the final time that the Duke will go on an engagement in his official Royal Marines capacity, having inherited the rank of Captain General from his 98-year-old grandfather Prince Philip in 2017.

Meghan Markle, who arrived at the venue with a huge smile on her face, wore a red full-length £1,295 Safiyaa dress, jewelled Simone Rocha earrings, and gorgeous red Aquazurra heels.

She and Harry were greeted by five members of the Royal Marines, before they were escorted to the royal box to enjoy a night of musical entertainment for the Royal Marines Association – The Royal Marines Charity.

Members of the Royal Marines showcased their musicianship and pageantry during the two-day festival, which is marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

It is also marking the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos. Proceeds are going to the Royal Marines Association – The Royal Marines Charity, and cancer support charity CLIC Sargent.

Warrant Officer, Reg Sheen, the festival manager, said it was ‘absolutely fantastic’ to see the Sussexes and that he was ‘delighted’ that Harry was the force’s Captain General.

Mr Sheen, who was a member of the greeting party when the couple arrived on Saturday evening, added: ‘The reaction they got from the audience when they arrived was very emotional for the Royal Marines.’

As crowds marvelled at the couple, their body language suggested that the pair were dealing with the evening in very different ways.

While Meghan seemed to embrace the spotlight, Harry seemed ill at ease, a body language expert has said.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James said it was clear the couple were trying to make a statement as they once again co-ordinated their outfits.

She also compared Meghan to the First Lady of the United States: ‘The statuesque styling looks like a power statement as it closely mirrors the recent looks worn by the First Lady of America, Melania Trump, and Meghan’s body language reflects that mood of star status, confidence and resilience.’

This is while she claimed Harry looked like he was sweating and said it looked as though he ‘might be struggling’.

‘Harry looks like a man in a hurry, striding out ahead as he leads his wife by the hand, Meghan’s backward tilted posture looks straight off a runway as she smiles to engage with the crowds and her hosts’.

Ms James added that Harry looked to be suffering from some tension and appeared to be restless – fiddling with his fingers, suggesting ‘mounting pressure’.

Harry and Meghan have embarked upon a series of high-profile engagements in recent days, ahead of their departure from public life after March 31 – a day that has been branded ‘Megxit’.

The event comes one day after Harry officially opened the Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire, a museum charting British motor racing through the years, alongside Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Prince was driven to the doors of The Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire yesterday morning in a £65,000 electric Mercedes EQC 400 AMG by six-time champion Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Meghan made a surprise trip to the National Theatre in London on Thursday, releasing photographs of her tour via the couple’s Instagram account yesterday.

The Duchess, who is patron of the theatre, was shown VR technology aimed at helping people ‘better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality’.

She also visited a comprehensive school in east London this afternoon on her second day back in the UK.

The couple also attended the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday evening to recognise the achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel. The annual event celebrates the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

All eyes were on Meghan, 38, who has not been seen in this country since she and Harry, 35, made the dramatic announcement that they were quitting public life in early January, much to the distress of the Queen.

She presented the Celebrating Excellence Award during the event, saying: ‘Its very nice to be back. Its the third year I’ve had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here. It’s just the most inspiring space.

‘When we were watching the [nomination]videos all the way in Canada we had the same moment of ‘how are you going to choose?’ Well, we’ve done our best.’

The event is just one of just a handful of engagements the couple are undertaking this weekend in the UK before returning to Canada to embark on their new life, ahead of their official departure on March 31.

On Wednesday, Harry waved to well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace as he was driven away in a Range Rover after a series of internal meetings with his team. It came after they had a ‘heart to heart’ for four hours in her private apartments at Windsor Castle on Sunday about his imminent departure from the Royal Family.

Harry is said to have requested the meeting, and the Queen – who last saw her grandson during their showdown at Sandringham in January after Harry broke the news that he and Meghan were quitting – was happy to agree.

The Queen is believed to have told her grandson that she was keen to keep the door open for him and Meghan to return, and stressed that he would be welcomed back from Canada at any time.

Harry, who has always enjoyed a warm relationship with his grandmother, was apparently keen to ‘clear the air’ before he and Meghan formally step down as working royals on March 31.

It is understood that he and his grandmother shared a light lunch and tea on Sunday as they discussed his future.

Harry has been staying at Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s home on the Queen’s Windsor estate, since returning to the UK last week to undertake a handful of final official engagements. He and Meghan have agreed to pay back £2.4million in taxpayer funds used to rebuild the property in light of their decision to move to North America.

The Queen was left deeply upset after Harry and Meghan decided to suddenly announce their plans to step down and move abroad in early January in an apparent effort to bounce the Royal Family into agreeing to their demands to retain the trappings of royal life, while pursuing independent commercial careers.

And the couple were taken aback when Buckingham Palace made clear its displeasure and insisted that Harry would have to relinquish his HRH title as a non working royal and hand back their official patronages and his military positions, as well as dropping their plans to market themselves as ‘Sussex Royal’.

The Queen is said to be ‘very sad’ that she sees so little of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie, her great-grandson.

Last autumn, American former Suits actress Meghan opened up about her struggles with royal life in an ITV documentary filmed on their Africa tour. She revealed that she had tried to cope with the pressures by putting on a ‘stiff upper lip’, but admitted she was not prepared for the intensity of tabloid interest.

‘It’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive,’ she added. Meghan told presenter Tom Bradby: ‘Not many people have asked if I’m OK.’

The Sussexes attended the previous annual Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony in February 2019, when the Duchess was heavily pregnant with Archie. They were last seen together on an official engagement on January 7 when they visited Canada House to thank the nation for hosting them during their festive break in Canada.

For a woman who plans her every public appearance in meticulous detail, it must have come as quite a surprise when 16-year-old Aker Okoye bounded on to the stage – and went straight in for a kiss on the cheek.

To rapturous applause from fellow pupils at Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, East London, Aker beamed as the Duchess of Sussex laughed and wagged her finger in mock admonishment.

And he still wasn’t finished. Waiting for the cheers to die down – and with excellent comic timing – he then leaned in to the microphone to say: ‘She really is beautiful, innit.’ Cue more whoops.

This was Meghan’s final solo engagement as a working member of the Royal Family, and for those present – not least head boy Aker – it will be remembered for ever.

The Duchess had chosen to mark today’s International Women’s Day with a visit to Dagenham, where a group of women machinists at the nearby Ford car factory sparked a famous revolution – not to mention a feature film – with their demands for equal pay.

Showcasing her favourite themes of female empowerment and education, Meghan could hardly have picked a better way to bow out.

Pupils arriving at school on Friday had been told to expect a VIP, and between them they speculated that perhaps Boris Johnson, Beyoncé or even Jackie Chan might be paying them a visit.

Not even those names would have outshone the Duchess for full Hollywood charm, however.

She was in no way deterred by the minor matter of coronavirus. Teachers who met her joked they weren’t sure whether to offer her a handshake or elbow bump. ‘It’s OK!’ she said, holding out her hand.

As ever, Meghan had done her homework. When introduced to one of the teenagers in the debating team, she recognised his name from her briefing notes and said: ‘You’re student mayor as well, aren’t you? Impressive.’

An endless supply of gushing compliments (‘Amazing! Talented!’) was punctuated with rhetorical questions – ‘Am I right?!’ – and motivating soundbites about how we must all ‘stand in our truth’.

‘I’m just so proud to be able to witness so much of this activism and this energy that you have in this room,’ she told one group.

‘So well done. You guys are going to do great.’ Meghan dropped another clue about her private thoughts in a poetry lesson when a pupil explained that she felt a particular connection with a poet’s Sikh heritage.

‘Oftentimes, when it’s someone who looks like you and comes from where you come from, it’s easier to connect,’ replied the Duchess.

Only when she met Geraldine Dear, 66, one of the women who took part in the 1984 strike for equal pay at the Ford plant in Dagenham, did Meghan appear to hit a rare false note.

‘Well done on making such an important change for this country,’ she told Geraldine, whose bravery had helped bring about the Equal Pay Act.

‘I’m sure it’s not an easy thing to do but it’s the right thing to do.’

If Geraldine felt slightly patronised, she didn’t show it: ‘It wasn’t easy but it was the right thing to do,’ she confirmed.

Standing up in front of the school assembly, Meghan was in her element: ‘Your school mantra, as you all know is what? Excellence for all, excellence from all, right?’ she asked the room.

‘So if that’s the case, how does that apply in your mind, do you think, to International Women’s Day?

‘I think it’s very much the same thing, isn’t it? This idea of excellence for all and from all; equality for all and from all.’

And that’s when she called for a ‘brave young man’ to come up on stage to explain the importance of it all – and for one rare moment, Meghan found herself upstaged by 16-year-old Aker.

‘I had to speak the truth there,’ he told the room. ‘International Women’s Day is a reminder to everyone that women can do it all and do do it all.

‘This is more of a message to all you guys.

‘Maybe this Sunday could be the one day we don’t look at women as objects.’

‘Well done. Very well said,’ replied Meghan as Aker hugged her and left the stage. ‘And incredible confidence, won’t you all agree?’

Aker is not the only one to be dazzled by Meghan, of course.

This is a woman whose unrelenting optimism and love of the limelight gives her public engagements a real sense of razzmatazz.

The Duchess might have been the first person ever to describe the town of Dagenham as ‘incredibly profound’, but she got away with it.

It was, she said, because of ‘Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that needed to be done.

‘No matter how small you might feel… you have a voice.’

Before she left, headmaster Russell Taylor asked all the students to pose for a picture with the Duchess, holding their forearms parallel to make an ‘equals’ sign – this year’s IWD symbol for equality.

Meghan’s tub-thumping speech about how ‘you can be whatever you want to be’ might seem schmaltzy to some but will be remembered for ever by these teenagers.

That, and the fact that their chum wangled a kiss from a Duchess with a real talent for this sort of thing and a clear wish to emulate the grace of Michelle Obama.

Why, then, is Meghan quitting Royal life?

Is it because, with the Duchess of Cambridge in the mix, Meghan would never be Head Girl?

What a pity that Meghan couldn’t take her own advice that, no matter how small you feel, you can still make a difference.

And she could still be ‘everything she wants to be’ while staying in the Royal Family to such effect.