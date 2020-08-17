Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biographers hint at sequel to Finding Freedom which will reveal MORE scandals

HARRY and Meghan biographers have hinted there could be a Finding Freedom SEQUEL which will reveal MORE scandals.

The final chapters of the bombshell book released last week document the couple quitting royal life and moved to California in April.

Co-author Omid Scobie, 39, claimed this week there were shocks which they did not include in the book because they could not fully stand up.

The book also does not cover the couple’s first few months of life in LA.

Scobie said: “There are certain things we’ve just not felt strong enough in the reporting, that we haven’t included in the book and it’s possible that we may expand on those if there is an update at some point.”

Speaking on his ABC podcast The Heir Pod he added: “I’m very happy with what we have in there but of course any royal reporter would say that there are many things that they know that they just can’t use at that particular time.

“If I’m being very honest this is a one book situation.

“Harry and Meghan’s story is clearly only beginning in many ways but important to have something that captured a historic moment for the royal family and looked back at in many years to come.”

