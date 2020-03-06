Meghan Markle champions EIGHT UK labels in a matter of hours on her return to London

The Duchess of Sussex has delivered a masterclass in diplomatic dressing since returning to the UK for her final royal engagements, championing a string of British designers.

Meghan Markle, 38, wore no fewer than eight UK labels in a matter of hours yesterday, including Stella McCartney, Topshop and Victoria Beckham.

The royal made an unannounced visit to the National Theatre in London, of which she is patron, and enjoyed lunch at the upmarket Goring Hotel before joining Prince Harry for the Endeavour Awards at Manor House last night.

Showcasing her ability to mix high street with high end, Meghan chose pieces that ranged from a £29 Topshop blouse to a £950 Victoria Beckham dress.

Stylist Susie Hasler, of Styled by Susie, told how Meghan showed ‘careful consideration’ in choosing the showcase British designers.

She said: ‘Meghan is back – with a fashion statement bang! The Duchess looks radiant, she’s smiley, she’s glowing, and she’s picked her outfits incredibly well to make sure they deliver the right sartorial punch.

‘Choosing British designers is a careful consideration. Given the furore surrounding her and Harry’s choice to step down as senior royals, she is flying the flag to show that she not only cares about the country, but also about how she’s perceived.

‘It’s poignant that she’s blended high-end looks with high-street prices. If she had stepped out in nothing but designer gear, it would have been deemed bad taste.

‘Her beautiful white outfit with statement sleeves is very on trend. She looked chic, polished but not overdressed.

‘The gorgeous azure blue dress was a great match for her skin tone. It was more tailored – a continuation to the style of clothing she was wearing before she left for Canada. What’s more, it complemented Harry’s suit – power couple dressing to show they are in union.’

Meghan was first seen leaving the five-star Goring hotel after having lunch at the Queen’s favourite restaurant.

Typically chic, the Duchess donned a £1,590 classic camel coat by London-based label Alex Eagle, which is made to order in the brand’s Soho studio.

She added a pair of towering black stilettos by go-to designer Aquazzura and finished the look with a £1,450 Loewe bag that looks strikingly like the Queen’s favourite accessory.

Meghan also made time to stop off at the National Theatre, which was one of the last places she visited before relocating to Canada in January.

For her return to the venue, Meghan showed her support for the British high street by wearing a £29 white Topshop blouse with chiffon sleeves.

The royal wore the blouse tucked into a pencil skirt by Roland Mouret and once again carried the Loewe handbag.

Her earrings came from one of her favourite British jewellery labels, Missoma, while her necklace is the £280 Love Pendant from Sophie Lis.

Last night the Great British fashion show continued with a stunning £950 azure blue dress by Victoria Beckham and a Lucia Plexi Clutch by Stella McCartney, who famously designed her second wedding dress.

Supporting smaller labels, Meghan chose the £9,500 Chi Chi Rose Gold and Diamond Bracelet by Jessica McCormack, and a pair of £95 Gold Snake Hoop earrings by Roxanne First.

However Meghan turned to a Spanish name when it came to her shoes, plumping for tried-and-tested Manolo Blahniks.

Last night marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ first official outing in the UK since announcing they would be stepping back as senior royals.

The couple have a number of appearances scheduled this weekend, culminating on Monday when they will join senior royals including the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service in London.

It is thought these will be Harry and Meghan’s last official duties before their royal roles officially come to an end on March 31.