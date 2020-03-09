Meghan Markle donned £140 earrings by British female designer for church with the Queen

The Duchess of Sussex showcased her eco-friendly credentials yesterday by donning a pair of earrings by a sustainable British jewellery brand, as she and Prince Harry reunited with the Queen in public for the first time since Megxit.

Meghan Markle, 38, selected the £140 Daphne circle drop jewels crafted by V by Laura Vann for the church service in Windsor.

The mother-of-one wore a black and white monochrome gown for the occasion, sweeping her hair into a soft wave, and tucking a lock behind her ear to reveal the dangling green art-deco earrings.

The earrings are described online as being crafted from ‘recycled silver’, with the brand focusing on ‘ethical production’.

Arriving at church, the Duchess swapped her usual low key make-up for a glamorous look, with bold dark eye shadow, highlighter and a metallic lipstick.

The green jewels added a pop of colour to her monochrome outfit, which she paired with a stylish black fascinator.

The brand is a new style for the Duchess, who often chooses jewellery by other British female designers, including Jenny McCormack.

Online the earrings, which are currently out-of-stock, are described as ‘a highly anticipated arrival for Autumn Winter 2017’, perhaps suggesting the Duchess has had the pieces in her collection for a while.

They’re described as an ’emerald, black agate and cubic zirconia-embellished disc’ with a ‘gold-plated droplet’.

The brand was founded in 2013 by British female designer Laura Vann, with a focus on ‘enduring Art Deco design’.

The pieces are described as ‘made to last in terms of a timeless aesthetic and sustainable origin’.

Laura creates her pieces uses ‘recycled silver’ and an ethical production, with the brand’s online description claiming to be ‘never trend-led’ and ‘transcending age in the hope that all generations may share, wear and treasure them for a lifetime’.

The Duchess regularly chooses independent brands with a sustainable focus when selecting pieces, and has long favoured delicate gold jewellery.

The coloured jewels are a step away from her usual simplistic gold and minimalist style.

Since her return to London on Thursday, Meghan has delivered a masterclass on diplomatic dressing – championing over ten British labels during her and Harry’s last engagements as working royals.

The church service marked the first time Meghan and the Queen, 93, have seen each other since the announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would no longer be working royals on January 6.

The couple are set to join senior royals including the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service in London today.

It is thought these will be Harry and Meghan’s last official duties before their royal roles officially come to an end on March 31.