Meghan Markle feels ‘so much less stressed’ since returning to Canada, a source told People magazine

The Duchess of Sussex felt ‘a tremendous shift’ after stepping back from royal life and is ‘so much less stressed’ since returning to live in Canada, a source has told People magazine.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, are currently living in a £10 million Vancouver Island mansion as they plan their new life outside of The Firm, having stepped back from royal duties in January.

A source told People magazine: ‘It was just this tremendous shift when Meghan returned to Canada [after their announcement]. You could tell that she felt so much less stressed.’

It comes after reports Meghan was miserable in the UK and had been suffering from anxiety attacks about her future.

The Duchess openly admitted to struggling with life in the royal family months before she and Prince Harry announced their decision to quit The Firm.

Meghan herself admitted to struggling after the birth of Archie, and a friend recently told DailyMail.com she was ‘miserable in the UK’ and ‘wasn’t sleeping well and started having anxiety attacks about her future.’

While speaking of media scrutiny in an ITV interview that aired in October, the Duchess said: ‘Not many people have asked if I’m okay… It’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.’

She added: ‘Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn – you know…’

When asked if things had been a struggle for her, an upset Meghan replied: ‘Yes.’

They are said to be ‘loving’ their life in Canada now they have made their decision to step back from royal duty.

The couple are believed to be enjoying taking long walks and doing yoga, while Meghan has been cooking as they adjust to life in Canada.

Last month, photographs showed the Duchess carrying her son as she walked through a park near the enormous mansion while wrangling her black Labrador Oz and beagle Guy.

The Duchess was visibly enjoying walking in picturesque Horth Hill Park during her stay on Vancouver Island.

She and Harry took a hike there on New Year’s Day, before he flew back to London to sort out the details of their split from the Royal Family.

It is now expected they will spend most of their time in North America, meaning Archie will have little contact with his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis or his aunt and uncle, Kate and William.

Meghan quit her role in the US legal drama Suits in 2017 after becoming engaged to the Duke of Sussex and joining the Royal Family as a working member.

But the couple have since stepped back as senior royals as they ‘work to become financially independent’.