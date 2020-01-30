Meghan Markle felt life in the royal family ‘didn’t compare with what she was accustomed to’

The Duchess of Sussex ‘really regretted giving up’ her professional career for her royal family role which ‘didn’t compare’ to her life as a TV star, according to the Queen’s biographer.

Sally Bedell Smith, who has written biographies on senior royals including Princess Diana and Prince Charles, has revealed how Meghan Markle, 38, was unhappy ‘renouncing’ her former life for one in The Firm.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Sally explained: ‘It seems now that she really regrets having had to give that up, and what she was expected to do in the royal family didn’t compare with what she had been accustomed to.’

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that from the spring Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles and withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments.

Sally said there were ‘innumerable advantages and perks’ to being in the royal family, but that joining The Firm meant renouncing ‘a lot of things that may have meant a lot to you.’

She said many of those advantages were available in exchange for official duties and charitable work and an effort to dedicate oneself to the institution.

But the royal biographer suggested that Meghan ‘may not have seen it that way’ when she married into the royal family.

The Duchess appeared in US legal drama Suits as character Rachel Zane for six years but gave up her acting career when she started to date Prince Harry.

But the actress kept on her high-powered Hollywood team, including Hollywood agent Nick Collins of The Gersh Agency, to look after her future career despite marrying into the Royal Family.

It emerged earlier this month that her Beverly Hills team are now handling lucrative film, TV and philanthropic offers and opportunities on behalf of the couple from around the world.

Experts say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have the potential to rake in tens of millions of dollars annually, particularly if they choose to follow in the lucrative footsteps of Barack and Michelle Obama with public speaking opportunities, books, and TV deals. Additionally, Meghan could endorse fashion and beauty products.

However the couple will be allowed to maintain their private patronages and associations.

They are currently staying in a Vancouver Island bolthole with their one-year-old son Archie as they continue to pursue their charity projects.