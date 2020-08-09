Meghan Markle ‘Graceless’ Comments Revisited After New Memoir, Royal Family Departure

Even living life as a private citizen seems to be causing problems for Meghan Markle, as the Duchess of Sussex continues to see negative headlines about her since she stepped down from her royal role. However, at this point, she may be used to criticism, as one year ago, she was slammed publicly as being “graceless” when it came to the privilege she was afforded.

In August 2019, Lady Colin Campbell attacked Markle, 39, and her husband, Prince Harry, in an article in Woman Magazine, where she claimed the pair would have deeply insulted his late mother, Princess Diana, with how they acted in regards to their royal lifestyles.

“Diana would be appalled, she had enough nous to know when to put on a show,” Campbell said at the time. “She was very aware of how important it was to be gracious, while Meghan—and Harry to an extent—trot out the charm when it suits them, but otherwise are graceless. Her behavior shows a lack of understanding and appreciation of what being royal is. I’m not sure who she thinks she is behaving this way.”

At the time, the comments likely came as many continued expressing frustration with the couple over their insistence at having privacy for their son, Archie Harrison, and also irked others with the cost of renovations to their home, Frogmore Cottage. However, negative headlines of all sorts still plagued the couple until they decided to take a break at the end of the year and headed to Canada. Shortly after 2020 began, they then announced they were stepping away from their senior roles, and relocated to Los Angeles in the United States.

Since then, negative headlines have still plagued the Duchess, especially since excerpts were released from the upcoming unauthorized biography, “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.” Among the claims in the book were ones that stated that Markle complained that she had given up everything in her life for the royal family and felt no support as she was ripped apart in the media. In addition, a claim surfaced which claimed she also exhibited diva-like behaviors on the set of her show “Suits” before she even married Prince Harry.

In addition, as she celebrated her 39th birthday earlier this week, a wish from the Royal Family that was posted on social media also created controversy, as many felt it was a move she requested in an effort to “seek attention,” since she was no longer a working royal.