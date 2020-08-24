Meghan Markle ‘Inappropriate,’ ‘Massive Diplomatic Embarrassment’ For Discussing U.S. Elections, Critics Call For Stripped Titles

Meghan Markle is no longer a working member of the royal family and has started a new life outside of the UK with her husband, Prince Harry, and son, Archie Harrison, following the family’s move to California. However, while that could be something that gives her more freedom to discuss her opinions on formerly taboo topics has landed her in new hot water with critics.

The Duchess of Sussex, who officially ended her royal duties in March, spoke out as a part of Michelle Obama’s “When We All Vote” initiative, where she also hinted at her dislike for President Donald Trump by stating that there was a lot at stake in this year’s presidential election. However, the decision to criticize him, as well as voice a political opinion, caused ire among many, who felt that despite her stepping down, because she was still a member of the royal family, she had broken protocol—and should be stripped of her royal titles as a result.

Two of her most outspoken critics leading the charge were Piers Morgan and Dan Wooton, of “Good Morning Britain” and “The Sun” fame, who both slammed the Duchess.

Others also quickly joined in to criticize her remarks, stating that she was taking a “brazenly political stance,” accusing her breaching her employment contract and that she was putting the royal family in a difficult position.

However, there were several others that also jumped to Markle’s defense, stating that she had the right to voice an opinion as an American and no longer working royal—but mainly stating that it was hypocritical for people to criticize her for speaking out, especially when Prince Andrew, who has also stepped down since last year following the investigation into his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Markle and other members of the royal family have not spoken out about the criticism.