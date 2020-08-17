Meghan Markle is paying for her multi-million pound California mansion from Suits reruns on Netflix

MEGHAN is able to afford her multi-million pound California lifestyle because she rakes in cash from Suits reruns on Netflix, it’s claimed.

The former actress earned £40,000 an episode during seven series of the legal drama.

But since being axed in 2019, the show has become one of the most streamed box sets on Netflix.

And a deal recently struck by the streaming service and acting unions means stars get payouts for reruns.

Meghan and Harry have taken a mortgage for a £7million Montecito mansion.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie, said: “I think it’s quite funny when we hear people talking about will they have enough money or not?”

