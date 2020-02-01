Meghan Markle lookalike sends fans wild as they swear she’s

A mother has stunned Instagram users with her remarkable likeness to Meghan Markle.

Mother-of-two Akeisha Land, 39, from Missouri, racked up almost 13,000 likes this week after she shared a picture with her adorable toddler Greyson.

The influencer, who runs an Instagram account for her daughter boasting 158,000 followers, shared a rare picture of herself to the children’s account.

And Akeisha, who is also mother to Tristan, 6, quickly racked up comments from astounded fans who compared her to the Duchess of Sussex, 38.

Speaking to Femail, Akeisha revealed that she regularly gets stopped by strangers at the grocery store and in church who mistake her for the Duchess, and that her own family and friends have even remarked on the likeness.

Speaking to Femail, Akeisha said: ‘I get compared to her quite often, and not just online. Out and about, whether at church, movie theater, or at the grocery store etc.

‘I’ll have random people coming up and saying “has anyone ever told you that you look like…”. I always giggle before they even finish saying who because I know exactly who they’re going to say because I’ve heard it so much; especially recently since I’ve been wearing my hair straight.

‘Even my close friends and family say I look like her! And even though I myself don’t see the similarities, I definitely take it as a huge compliment as she’s just drop dead gorgeous’.

She added: ‘I always joke and say I need to have someone reach out to her people to let them know I’m always up for filling in for her as her doppelgänger if she doesn’t want to go to any of the events she’s invited to’.

And the evidence is on her Instagram, with her pictures littered with comments on the likeness.

Commenting on her picture, one fan wrote: ‘Beautiful! You kind look like Meghan Markle here’.

Another added: ‘U look like meghan merkle on this pic’, while one agreed, adding: ‘For some reason mom reminds me of Megan Markle’.

Admitting she thought she had followed her account, one fan wrote: ‘At first thought it was her! But I was confused because I couldn’t remember following her lol.’

Another said: ‘I was about to say the same thing. She looks a LOT like Megan Markle! So pretty.’

Elsewhere one wrote: ‘Same smile and omg! you look just like the Duchess’, with Akeisha replying: ‘Thank you, I’ve been getting that a lot lately!’.