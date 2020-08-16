Meghan Markle ‘planning movie comeback’ that could earn her a huge £38m after ‘relocating to be close to Hollywood’

MEGHAN Markle is “planning a movie comeback” which could net her £38million after she and Prince Harry “relocated to be close to Hollywood,” reports claim.

During her acting career the Duchess of Sussex was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the TV series Suits.

Hollywood experts now believe Meghan could land a £38m pay day for her first Hollywood role since marrying Prince Harry.

It has also been claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought their Santa Barbara mansion specially because it is close to Hollywood.

The couple will need to bring home the money after they are said to have taken out a £7.25million mortgage on the home.

Hollywood director Paul Feig, whose films include The Heat, Spy and Ghostbusters, said movie moguls are now keen to work with the 39-year-old Duchess.

Asked if he would sign her up, he told The Mirror: “Meghan – bring it on. I would love to have you in a movie. I think she is great. I’m a fan.”

InterTalent chairman Professor Jonathan Shalit OBE said that she now had huge pulling power around the world.

He said: “Whatever role she does everyone is going to want to see her. We are talking a $50million [£38m] fee. People are going to be fascinated to see her perform at the very start.

“If she returns to Suits it would be the biggest TV series in the world.

He added that Hollywood stars get a salary based on their box office appeal rather than acting ability.

Prof Shalit though did warn that Meghan would have to carefully choose her co-stars if she wanted to make a success of any return.

He told the paper: “If Will Smith or Tom Hanks agree to play opposite her that will give her ­integrity and credibility because she is going to be judged by the company she is put against.”

Emmy award winning director Joe Russo said Meghan offers “incredible opportunities to filmmakers”.

The news comes after Meghan said she “looks forward to using her voice again” in a way she “hasn’t been able to of late” in a zoom interview.

The Duchess of Sussex suggested she would use her platform to speak out on issues surrounding race and gender in the future – having been restricted by royal duties until now.

In an interview with The 19th – which describes itself as a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy – The Duchess hit out at “salacious” journalism, adding that reporting should be done through a “compassionate and empathetic lens” following her return to the States with Prince Harry and son Archie.

Making personal appearances at events is another way the couple could bring in the money, it has been suggested.

In February, Harry, 35, gave his first speech as a private citizen at a JP Morgan conference in Miami, which insiders say could have earned him up to £800,000.

Harry had previously been prevented from making money from his celebrity due to his position as a senior royal.

He is said to be worth £30million and Meghan £4million.

The couple’s mortgage will cost them £30,000 a month, along with an annual £220,000 property tax.