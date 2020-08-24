Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Chose A Safe, Family-Friendly Community For Archie, Realtor Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had Archie’s best interest when they purchased their new family home because they chose a place that is safe and family-friendly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled in Los Angeles when they moved to the U.S. in April. Many thought they would live there for good, but Prince Harry and Markle decided to purchase a mansion in Montecito, Santa Barbara, which is one of the “most family-friendly communities,” according to a realtor.

Montecito is “one of the safest and most family-friendly communities surrounded by security fencing, entered via gated driveways and secluded from view by tall hedges and other lush landscaping,” Cristal Clarke, a luxury property specialist, told Us Weekly.

It’s a great environment to raise their son Archie in because it has “award-winning private and public schools, as well as parks and all the family-friendly services and dining a young family needs,” added Clarke.

Moreover, the royal couple won’t have to worry about their popularity because the neighborhood is home to numerous influential figures including Ellen DeGeneres and Rob Lowe. The high-profile celebrities chose the area because they “prefer the anonymity the exclusive community affords.”

“Montecito residents are accustomed to having high-profile neighbors and visitors, and many of those residents can relate first-hand to overzealous attention,” Clarke explained.

“In other words, you might say the new neighbors will be welcomed warmly, yet with ‘respectful congeniality.’”

Clarke also described Montecito as nature-like with a lot of trees, as well as public and private landscaping. Since it is situated in the Santa Ynez Mountains, it provides its residents access to numerous hiking trails and it’s only minutes away from pristine beaches.

Meanwhile, one source said Prince Harry and Markle’s original plan didn’t include buying a house in California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex never planned to live full-time in California because they wanted to split their time in the Commonwealth, and they already have a home in Canada.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie said Prince Harry and Markle purchased the home without Prince Charles’ help. They took out mortgage for their “forever home,” Scobie said.