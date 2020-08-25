Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Have Received $4.5M In Gifts Since 2016, Book Reveals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received lavish gifts from family, friends and brands amounting to over $4.5 million within the past four years, including a free months-long stay at Tyler Perry’s mansion, a new biography says.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” details the luxurious presents that the Sussexes have gotten since they started dating. The freebies started coming in from their very first date in 2016.

At the time, the former “Suits” star was provided a free stay at the Soho House by her pal, Markus Anderson, who owns the posh hotel, Page Six reported. It was estimated to have cost $535.

This wasn’t the last time Anderson gave the royal couple a handout as the royal correspondents wrote in their book that he “put them up” at a Cotswolds Soho Farmhouse cottage as well as the Soho House property at Babington in Somerset, England, during the early days of their relationship. Anderson also shouldered the $6,100 cost of a weekend getaway for Prince Harry and Markle.

Jessica Mulroney, Markle’s close friend who was rumored to now be on the outs with the duchess, paid for the actress’ $65,000 private jet flight from Toronto, where “Suits” was filming, to London, the book said. At the time, Markle was still keeping her romance with the Duke of Sussex out of the public eye.

Another unnamed friend also provided a private jet for the couple when they flew to their honeymoon destination.

As for their May 2018 wedding, Markle was gifted diffusers that cost $170 each by candle company Diptique as she did not like the “musty” odor of St. George’s Chapel, according to the book authors.

Queen Elizabeth gave perhaps the most lavish gift on the list, the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. It is not known how much the 10-bedroom home actually goes for currently, but a property in the area was said to have recently sold for $4.3 million.

Markle and Prince Harry saved $17,000 in airfare when George Clooney lent his private jet to them so they could vacation with him and his wife, Amal Clooney, at his Lake Cuomo home, the book said.

Meanwhile, Amal and Serena Williams footed the $400,000 bill for Markle’s baby shower in New York, the biography said. For that trip to the Big Apple, the then-pregnant duchess was flown by Clooney’s jet once more, which would have cost her $65,000.

Prince Harry and Markle also got to fly via private plane courtesy of Elton John when they went to the musician’s place in Nice, France last year – a trip they would have had to shell out $7,900 per person for. Google also covered Prince Harry’s airfare to and from the eco-summit he attended in 2019, the authors wrote.

After their announcement to step down from their royal roles, Markle and Prince Harry went to Canada, where they got a 50% discount for their rental home, paying only $50,000.

When they flew to the United States in March, they stayed at Perry’s mansion rent-free for months until they bought their new lavish Montecito estate. A similar property in Beverly Ridge would have costed $60,000.