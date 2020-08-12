Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s Social Media Accounts Removed From Royal Family’s Website

The royal family has decided to remove Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew’s social media accounts from their official website months after the three royals stepped down from their duties.

The Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working for the royal family, so the royals decided to remove their social media accounts from the royal family’s website.

At present, there are only three social media links for both Twitter and Instagram on the website: @TheRoyalFamily, which follows Queen Elizabeth and the other royals; @ClarenceHouse, the office of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker bowles; and @KensingtonRoyal, the office of Prince William and Kate Middleton, People reported.

The outlet noted that the three royals who left their royal duties still have active bio pages on the website highlighting their key causes.

Prince Harry and Markle had a massive 11.2 million following on Instagram before they abandoned their account on the platform. In March, they made their final post on their account after the Queen decided to forbid them from using the Sussex Royal brand.

“Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!” the Sussexes wrote.

“Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan.”

The Sussex Royal Instagram account is still up, but it has been losing followers over the past months as Prince Harry and Markle have stopped updating it already. At present, it has 10.2 million followers.

Meanwhile, many believe that Prince Harry and Markle would create a new account soon. In the past months, the Sussexes have been relying on their partner organizations for public exposure online.

”Their platforms are now inactive or dormant so they’re having to rely on organizations like Homeboy to put the photographs up and alert us to the work they’re actually doing,” Lizzie Robinson said in the Royal Rota podcast.

“I’m sure work is going on about setting up their own social media platforms, but, at the moment, they are without,” royal correspondent Chris Ship added.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew stepped down following the controversies linking him to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstien. The duke attempted to explain his side through his Newsnight interview, but it only backfired as many royal fans said it would have been better if he kept his silence.

The Duke of York announced that he was stepping down from his public duties just days after the controversial interview. He has not used his Twitter and Instagram accounts bearing his Duke of York title since then. The last post on his social media accounts was his statement announcing that he was stepping down from his royal duties.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” he wrote.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”