Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shared Baby News During Princess Eugenie’s Wedding, Book Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry informed some of Princess Eugenie’s wedding guests during her big day that they were expecting, according to a new book.

Royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex entitled “Finding Freedom” is now available. The publication reveals many interesting things about the royal couple and among them is the fact that the Sussexes actually leaked their baby news during Princess Eugenie’s big day and prior to announcing it to the public.

“It didn’t go down particularly well with Eugenie, who a source said told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” a part of the book was quoted by Us Weekly.

“Finding Freedom” also highlights Prince Harry’s relationship with his royal cousin, Princess Eugenie. Scobie and Durand learned that the two were “the closest of friends.” In fact, Prince Harry has “always confided” to Princess Eugenie about his romantic life as he trusts her.

“Out of all the Queen’s grand-children, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections,” the authors wrote.

“Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest and great fun. The two had many nights out together in London.”

In 2018, there were rumors that Prince Harry and Markle stole Princess Eugenie’s spotlight by announcing their baby news during the latter’s royal wedding. No one confirmed it, but several Twitter users reacted to the rumors.

“Very poor taste to announce a pregnancy at a wedding. I’m a royalist so equally adore Harry but it was just a bit rude to do that to his cousin on her special day,” Ceri Louise wrote.

“It was their day to shine and announcing the royal pregnancy on the same day is quite tacky and up-staging. Really. It was like stealing their thunder. I’m happy for all families but waiting until the wedding festivities were past to announce, would have been more thoughtful,” Carole Birnie agreed.

Excerpts from the book were made available before its official release on Tuesday. Royal correspondent Royah Nikkhah predicted that it will hurt the Queen and shock the royal family because the publication contains several chapters shading the members of the Firm.