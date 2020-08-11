Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Will Be Remembered As Couple ‘Failed By The Institution Of Monarchy’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be remembered as a couple “failed by the institution of monarchy” after they offered it the chance of diversity and inclusivity but to no avail, according to a royal expert.

Royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote the book “Finding Freedom” to show the world the real Prince Harry and Markle because they are often misinterpreted. Scobie sat down with Deborah Roberts for Monday’s episode of “Good Morning America” to discuss the book and shared some details about the royal couple. During the interview, the host asked Scobie how history will probably remember the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“History will remember them as a couple that were perhaps failed by the institution of the monarchy, where there was this chance to have a woman of color, an American woman of color, in the House of Windsor representing the monarchy just as much as her husband,” he replied as quoted by E! News.

“That was a chance for the royal family to have diversity, inclusivity and representation in a way that no other moment in their lives could have brought. And for them to not have harnessed that is something I’m sure historians will be looking at for years to come.”

During the same guesting, Scobie talked about Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship. According to him, the two duchesses have “very little in common” and the Duchess of Cambridge fell short in supporting the Duchess of Sussex when the latter joined the Firm.

“I think being a newcomer and knowing that Kate was once a newcomer, I think there were times where she, from speaking to sources, knew that Meghan felt that she could of or needed a little bit more support from Kate and didn’t get it in some of those important moments,” Scobie said.

He also made it clear that Middleton and Markle aren’t to blame for Prince William and Prince Harry’s falling-out. Several reports in the past claimed that the two duchesses didn’t get along well and it started a rift between the fab four. Scobie addressed this in “Finding Freedom” and subtly mentioned it in the interview.

“I felt it was important to really dive into this in the book because we had seen Meghan and Kate really blamed for almost driving a wedge between them,” he continued.

“You know, they’re both men in their 30s and Harry not wanting to play that role of sort of the younger, more subservient brother anymore.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Morton, Princess Diana’s biographer, shared his opinion on Prince Harry and Markle’s exit in Channel 5’s documentary “Harry and Meghan: The New Revelations.” He said that the duchess got frustrated when she was still with the royal family because she couldn’t respond to the various allegations being thrown at her.