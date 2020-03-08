Meghan Markle selects new charm necklaces with hidden meanings during final royal appearances 

The Duchess of Sussex may have been sending a subtle message she’s focusing on ‘good fortune’ and her ‘growing love’ for Prince Harry during Megxit, with the help of her jewellery.

Meghan Markle, 38, has favoured gold charm necklaces on recent appearances, selecting jewels with hidden messages for two of her public appearances since returning to the UK on Thursday.

The royal, who is known for her love of highly personalised jewellery, opted for a ‘Love pendant’ by designer Sophie Lis for her visit to the National Theatre gallery on Thursday, which refers to a French poem about enduring and growing love.

Meanwhile she donned a Edge of Ember’s Kismet Charm necklace during her appearance at a school in Dagenham on Friday, which features a four-leaf clover as a ‘good fortune icon’.

Meghan opted to wear one dainty piece while visiting the National Theatre on Thursday, donning a monochrome white outfit to highlight the striking piece.

The medallion, made by designer Sophie Lis, carries the engraving ‘Qu’hier’ after a diamond encrusted plus sign, and ‘Que Demain’ followed by a ruby minus sign.

Online, Sophie revealed the message is borrowed from the poem ‘The Eternal Song’.

The reference is an an ode from the 19th century French poet Rosemonde Gérard which translates to: ‘Every day I love you more, more than yesterday less than tomorrow.’

The designer shared a photo of Meghan wearing the piece, titled the ‘Love Pendant’, on Instagram yesterday.

She wrote: ‘Can’t stop admiring this special lady. Praying for her marriage to be a lasting success. And that her family should reconcile so that she lives in peace. Love Harry and Megan.’

Ten per cent of the sales of each necklace, which comes with a pricetag of £400, go to the animal welfare charity Wild at Heart Foundation.

Meanwhile on Friday, the royal also opted for a gold pendant when visiting a school in Dagenham.

The Duchess selected the Edge of Ember’s Kismet Charm Necklace, which costs just £125, for the visit.

Online, the piece is described as a ‘modern-day talisman’ which was ‘inspired by vintage coins found in Asia’ which represent icons of good fortune.

It features a four leaf clover with the lucky number 7, for two doses of good fortune.

Meghan has long favoured delicate gold jewellery and has become known for selecting highly personal pieces for royal appearances.

She has often worn pendants with the initials of Prince Harry and their son Archie.

The appearances over the last week have marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ first official trip to the UK since announcing they would be stepping back as senior royals.

The couple have had a number of appearances scheduled which will culminate tomorrow when they will join senior royals including the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service in London.

It is thought these will be Harry and Meghan’s last official duties before their royal roles officially come to an end on March 31.