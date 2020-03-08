Meghan Markle shares unseen video of her visit to Dagenham school to mark International Women’s Day

Meghan Markle has shared a behind-the-scenes video from her visit to a school in East London to mark International Women’s Day – and urged Sussex Royal Instagram followers to ‘uplift one another’.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, made the surprise engagement at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham on Friday and urged schoolboys to ‘protect the women in your lives’.

The video showed Meghan, wearing black and tan shoes, black trousers, a white blouse and a cream blazer, being given a tour of the comprehensive school and interacting with pupils.

It was accompanied by the child-oriented gospel song This Little Light of Mine, the lyrics of which go: ‘This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine.’

Followers were treated to the sweet moment the duchess received a bouquet of flowers on arrival – and a standing ovation from pupils after delivering a speech in their assembly hall.

The caption of the Sussex Royal Instagram post read: ‘Happy International Women’s Day! Here, a glimpse of The Duchess’ visit to the Robert Clack School to hear from the students on what IWD means to them, and how we can all uplift one another.’

It also encouraged followers to ‘tag an inspiring woman in your life and tell us what IWD means to you’, and promised more behind the scenes moments ‘coming soon’.

The video notched up more than 429,960 views in an hour, with many tagging the duchess in their comments.

One wrote: ‘Congrats Duchess! Your light shines so brightly! May it continue to do so for all it touches!’

In one of her last solo engagements as a working royal, Meghan – who also revealed that 10-month-old Archie is trying to walk – spoke with delighted pupils and met one of the women who fought a historic equal pay battle in the nearby Ford car plant.

In a speech addressing the school’s boys in particular, she urged them to ‘continue to value and appreciate the women in your lives and also set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way’.

‘You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life, protect them,’ she said.

Happy International Women’s Day! Here, a glimpse of The Duchess’ visit to the Robert Clack School to hear from the students on what IWD means to them, and how we can all uplift one another. Tag an inspiring woman in your life and tell us what #IWD2020 means to you. More behind the scenes moments coming soon…

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 7, 2020 at 10:56pm PST

‘Make sure that they are feeling valued and safe and let’s all just rally together to make International Women’s Day something that is not just on Sunday, but frankly feels like every day of the year.

Meghan smiled broadly at two of the school’s youngest pupils, 11-year-olds Fiona Addai and Harvi Shehi, who both appeared shocked as she approached and asked their names.

The duchess thanked Fiona after the youngster presented her with a small bouquet of purple and white flowers. Fiona later said: ‘I was so happy, I thought I was going to faint.’

Meghan also marked the 50th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act on her visit to the school.

Her choice of location was noteworthy as strikes in the 1960s by female sewing machinists at the nearby Ford Motor Plant triggered the passing of the legislation. That struggle was depicted in the 2010 film Made in Dagenham.

Meghan told around 700 pupils in an assembly: ‘I think being able to be in Dagenham is incredibly profound… It is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.’

She sat among Year 9 students in the library who had been studying women’s literature and poems and tried to encourage one pupil to read her poem aloud, quietly praising her for her work.

After seeing another student had been studying Maya Angelou, Meghan asked her why she liked the poet and said: ‘She’s incredible, isn’t she?’

Meghan also visited the school’s art studio, where she was made an honorary member of the Robert Clack Debate Society and awarded a team jersey.

The Duchess of Sussex later asked for a male volunteer to explain their view on the importance of International Women’s Day.

Head boy Aker Okoye, 16, jumped at the chance to take to the stage. Greeting her with what appeared to be a kiss on the cheek, he told his fellow pupils: ‘She really is beautiful. I had to speak the truth there.’

With a smile, Meghan praised Aker’s ‘incredible confidence’.

Shortly before she left the hall to cheers and loud applause, Meghan had a photo taken with the students, who posed with their arms in an equals sign in reference to the International Women’s Day campaign theme ‘EachforEqual’.

Last night Prince Harry and Meghan attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

The couple received a long round of applause and a standing ovation from the audience as they took their seats.