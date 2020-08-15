Meghan Markle Speaks Out On Racism, Says ‘It’s Good To Be Home’ After Megxit

Meghan Markle is now eager to use her voice for the issues that she cares about after leaving the royal family.

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of the 19th*, a new nonprofit newsroom that covers the intersection of women and politics. Markle discussed her involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement, revealing that she was excited to use her voice for the advocacies she was passionate about such as racial justice.

“From my standpoint, it’s not new to see this undercurrent of racism and certainly unconscious bias, but I think to see the changes that are being made right now is really — it’s something I look forward to being a part of,” Markle said via The 19th*. “And being part of using my voice in a way that I haven’t been able to of late. So, yeah, it’s good to be home.”

The duchess said that it had been “devastating” to come back and see the state of the country after she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in January and moved across the pond.

“It was so sad to see where our country was in that moment,” Markle said of returning home in March.

“If there’s any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks that were happening after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role … it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration because I can see that the tide is turning,” she added.

Prior to Markle’s latest interview, Andrew Morton, Princess Diana’s biographer, talked about the former actress being silenced during her time as a working royal as he discussed “Finding Freedom,” a new biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex written by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

He noted that it had been frustrating for Markle not to be able to respond to the false reports and statements being made about her in the media.

“She’s been frustrated by the fact that she’s not been able to give her side of the story,” Morton said in the documentary “Meghan & Harry: The New Revelations.” “All kinds of stories have come out about her, and she’s not been able to answer back, and it’s something she’s found immensely frustrating.”