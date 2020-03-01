Meghan Markle to leave Archie in Canada and ‘spark £50K headache for police’ on UK return

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are set to quit the Royal Family at the end of the month and chart a new path for themselves that could see the couple earning serious amounts of cash

Police are reportedly set to face a royal security headache when Meghan Markle leaves Archie behind in Canada and returns to the UK.

It is understood officers will have to carefully split their time between guarding the Duchess of Sussex and her and Harry’s son in Vancouver.

Meghan’s decision to leave behind her nine-month-old son is set to add £50,000 to the royals’ security bill.

The move could also upset the Queen , who has not seen the tot for 14 weeks.

An unnamed royal insider told The Sun: “Meghan’s London jaunt is proving a real headache.

“It’s an expensive time just when the costs of looking after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under scrutiny.”

Canadian police recently announced they would stop assisting with the pair’s security when the Sussexes step down as royals at the end of the month.

It would mean the mounting security bill would fall solely on UK taxpayers, who fund the Metropolitan Police.

And, costs are expected to soar if the couple is abroad.

A memo that was reportedly circulated by the police said there would need to be at least 12 officers to cover the family on trips.

Another source told the publication: “Next week will demonstrate the colossal challenges and sums involved when Harry and Meghan are in London needing security as much as Archie.

“It’s as much as another £50,000 to what’s already being run-up. But none of that will matter to senior royals who are despondent at not seeing the baby for so long.”

