Meghan Markle was ‘happy to stop’ her career to become a working member of The Firm

The Queen offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the freedom to live without titles ahead of their wedding, but the Suits star was ‘happy’ to stop acting and become a working royal, a source has claimed.

A source told The Sun that before the royal wedding in May 2018, the Queen, 93, ‘made the offer’ to Meghan, 38, which would ‘give her freedom to continue her acting career’.

The Queen reportedly hoped it would help give the actress a ‘smooth transition’ into royal life – but the Suits star was said to have turned down the offer because she ‘wanted to become a working member of the royal family.’

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that from the spring Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles and withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments.

The source revealed that from the early days, the Queen worked to ensure a ‘smooth transition’ for Meghan.

As part of the transition into The Firm, the Monarch reporetedly offered Meghan and Prince Harry, 35, the freedom to live without Duke and Duchess titles.

But Meghan – who worked and lived in Toronto filming hit legal drama Suits for six years – was ‘happy’ to stop her career to become a royal.

The source revealed: ‘The offer would have allowed her to carry on her career, but she was happy to stop acting to become a working member of the royal family.’

They went on to say that officials had become frustrated that the couple now feel they were pressured into quitting royal life.

Prince Harry was given the highest rank in the British peerage and Meghan became the first Duchess of Sussex when they married in May 2018.

All royal titles are given by the Queen and it was up to the monarch to choose which one to bestow on her grandson and his wife in May 2018.

However the couple will be allowed to maintain their private patronages and associations.

They are currently staying in a Vancouver Island bolthole with their one-year-old son Archie as they continue to pursue their charity projects.