Meghan Markle wears caped green dress at Commonwealth Service

The Duchess of Sussex looked resplendent in an emerald green ensemble as she arrived for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey this afternoon.

Meghan Markle, 38, chose an exquisite caped dress by designer Emilia Wickstead with a matching hat by William Chambers as she joined husband Prince Harry, 35, and senior royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the engagement.

It marks Harry and Meghan’s last official outing as senior members of the royal family before they give up their titles at the end of the month as part of their ‘Megxit’ departure deal.

And the Duchess of Sussex rose to the occasion with her showstopping ensemble, which was widely praised on social media by royal supporters and fashion fans alike within minutes of her arrival.

The elegant, long-sleeved dress is thought to be a bespoke creation by Wickstead, a favourite of both Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge, 38.

The fitted long-sleeved dress falls a few inches below the knee and features cleverly-placed darts on the torso and waistline that serve to flatter the Duchess’s svelte frame.

A dramatically draped asymmetric cape that falls over the right shoulder adds a fashion-forward twist to the otherwise classic cut.

Continuing a recent streak of monochrome looks, Meghan wore a matching green hat with net detailing on the brim and folded in an oversized flower structure on the side.

She introduced a contrasting texture with a £1,695 ‘Demi’ satin green bag by socialite designer Gabriel Hearst, worn on previous occasions, and finished the look with a pair of nude heels by favourite footwear designer Aquazzura.

When it came to jewellery, Meghan chose her beautiful diamond trio engagement ring and her trusty pair of £6,950 Stowstorm earrings by Canadian designer Birks.

Meghan’s brunette locks were swept up in a delicate braided bun tied beneath her hat at the nape of her neck.

Her make-up consisted of dramatic, dark eyes, defined brows, bronzed cheek and a touch of rose pink lip colour.

Prince Harry and Meghan are joining the monarch, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they carry out their last public royal duty before they walk away from the monarchy.

But, unlike last year, Harry and Meghan have been conducted to their seats, rather than waiting for the Queen’s arrival and walking through the church in London with the monarch and key royals as they did last year.

It also emerged today that last-minute changes were made to the royal arrangements, meaning Prince William and Kate, who were due to join the Queen in the procession, were also conducted to their places.

From March 31, the monarch’s grandson and American former actress Meghan will no longer use their HRH styles as they pursue a new life of personal and financial freedom, mostly in North America.