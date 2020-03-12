Meghan Markle wears necklace with subtle message during last royal engagements

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured in good spirits during her first visit back in the UK after announcing plans to step back from senior royal duties

Meghan Markle has been pictured wearing a necklace with a cute hidden message in her first visit back in the UK after stepping down as a senior royal.

Eagle-eyed fans of the Duchess of Sussex spotted her sporting the gold medallion pendant which quotes an ode from French poet Rosemonde Gérard.

The Duchess of Sussex wore the gold necklace by designer Sophie Lis during an appearance at the National Theatre where she was viewing their latest exhibition, the new Immersive Storytelling Studio.

It is engraved with “Qu’hier” after a diamond encrusted plus sign, and “Que Demain” followed by a ruby minus sign.

The sentimental French line, which appears to be a nod to husband Prince Harry, reads: “Every day I love you more, more than yesterday less than tomorrow.”

Designer Lis shared a photo of Meghan wearing the Love Pendant piece on Instagram and revealed the secret meaning, saying she was “honoured to see the stunning Duchess” wearing it.

It comes as Prince Harry and wife Meghan begin farewell royal events.

Next week, Harry, 35 and Meghan, 38, will carry out what is expected to be their last official appearance alongside other senior royals.

This includes the 93-year-old Queen, Prince Charles, and his brother Prince William at the annual Commonwealth Service at London’s Westminster Abbey.

The royals appeared at a ceremony for wounded service personnel in London on Thursday for the first time since January’s announcement that they would step away from their royal duties.

On Friday The Duchess of Sussex was seen getting out of a car and meeting teachers as she visited Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, east London.

The couple will halt their royal duties at the end of the month as they seek to carve out “a progressive new role” in the family and stop claiming tax payer funding.

While Harry remains a prince, they have agreed not to use the HRH titles nor “royal” in their branding.

The couple have spent most of their time in Canada since the announcement which sent shockwaves through the bow of the royal establishment.

It is rumoured the Queen is saddened she has seen so little of baby Archie , her eighth great-grandchild who has remained in Canada.

Harry and the Queen had a meeting to discuss his future at her Windsor Castle home last weekend, a royal source confirmed.

The Sun reports it had been a “heart to heart” talk at which she said he would always be welcomed to rejoin the royal fold.