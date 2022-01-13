Meghan Markle’s father has urged her to contact the police if she ‘knows anything’ about Virginia Roberts’ rape claim against Prince Andrew.

Meghan Markle’s father has urged her to contact the police if she ‘knows anything’ about Virginia Roberts’ allegations of rape against Prince Andrew.

Thomas Markle Sr, 77, said he would support any attempt by Virginia’s high-powered lawyer to depose Meghan as part of Andrew’s civil case.

It comes after judge Lewis Kaplan in New York gave the case the green light on Wednesday.

The lawsuit against the Duke of York, 61, could now go to trial later this year after Judge Kaplan denied Andrew’s legal team’s motion to dismiss.

Meghan may be called to testify because she spent time with the royal family in the United Kingdom and now lives in the United States, according to Virginia’s attorney, David Boies.

“She’s someone we can trust to tell the truth,” Mr Boies said of Meghan.

“Quite honestly, I feel like if Meghan knows anything about this, she should speak to law enforcement in the States,” Meghan’s father Thomas told The Sun exclusively.

“I’m sure she’s had dealings with Andrew, and if she’s been to any of his events or venues, she needs to speak up.”

“She has no right to refuse.

“I’m aware that Andrew’s reputation is a liability to the royal family.”

“It is her responsibility to speak up if she knows anything and has been involved in Andrew’s circle in any way, shape, or form.”

“Because she’s a Duchess, she’s not exempt from this.”

“She actually gave up her right to be a Duchess by leaving the UK and taking her prince with her.”

Virginia claims that she was a victim of sex trafficking and was lent out to other powerful men by late billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times, once when she was 17 at Epstein’s madam Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home, once at Epstein’s New York townhouse, and once on the billionaire’s private island of Little St James in the US Virgin Islands.

Andrew has categorically denied the allegations, while Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on a pending legal matter.

Due to a deal Virginia made with the late Jeffrey Epstein during her lawsuit against the convicted child sex offender in 2009, his lawyers attempted to have the case against him dismissed.

After she settled her claim against Epstein for (dollar)500,000, the agreement stated that she would not be able to sue anyone else connected to him.

Andrew's supporters claimed that he was a

