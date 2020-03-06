Meghan Markle’s make-up was back to its A-list best at Endeavour Awards last night

The Duchess of Sussex showcased a make-up look worthy of the red carpet as she joined Prince Harry at the Endeavour Awards last night.

London-based make-up artist Laura Kay noted Meghan used a classic combination of a darker lip, contoured cheeks and ‘A-list brow’ to create a showstopping look.

The royal enhanced her radiant complexion with a £950 Victoria Beckham dress in a stunning shade of azure blue.

Speaking to FEMAIL about the stunning look, Laura said: ‘The royal look has gone straight out of the window and in its place is Meghan’s new A-list makeover.

‘Meghan is definitely making a statement with her makeup choices for her last official British royal engagement.

‘Her eye makeup is smoldering and skin is more radiant and dewier than ever. She is glowing! The Duchess appears to have contoured her cheekbones with a liquid bronzer which plays off a Mediterranean inspiration.

‘She opted for a glossy deep pink lipstick which really suits her complexion. I think she will play with brighter lip colors in the future.’

‘Meghan usually opts for soft natural eyebrows but her brows are the most noticeable update and transforms her look into serious A-lister.’

Bridget O’Keeffe, founder of Blush and Blow London, agreed: ‘Meghan’s eyes are heavier than we are used to seeing from Royals. A dark brown kohl has been used around her whole eye, smudged in with matt dark brown shadow. Glossy lips and contoured cheeks add to the drama of her look.’

Both experts agreed it could be a sign of how Meghan will choose to style herself going forward.

Bridget said: ‘This look is slightly less fresh than we are used to seeing from her, perhaps showing us that she is ready to start separating herself from the “royal grooming guidelines” we are used to the Duchess of Cambridge following.

‘Although these are mainly unwritten rules; demure, fresh and understated is expected. This look is back to what we once saw from her red carpet glam days.’

‘My guess is, Meghan is sending the world a message and her new look is a teaser of what style we can expect to see in the future,’ Laura continued. ‘She will most definitely be wanting to become known for her own individual style.

‘Her statement yesterday appears to be “I am here”. Going forward Meghan might be more adventurous with her makeup. Heading into spring she might wear more of a shimmery look and more sparkle on her lip. I can see her opting for more of a defined eyeliner in the future.’

Last night marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ first official outing in the UK since announcing they would be stepping back as senior royals.

The couple have a number of appearances scheduled this weekend, culminating on Monday when they will join senior royals including the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service in London.

It is thought these will be Harry and Meghan’s last official duties before their royal roles officially come to an end on March 31.