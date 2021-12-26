Mehmet Akif Ersoy is a writer and activist.

With his contribution to the Turkish War of Independence, the author of the Turkish National Anthem holds a special place in history.

ANKARA (Turkey)

As the poet of Turkey’s national anthem, Istiklal Marsi, or The Independence March, Mehmet Akif Ersoy has earned a special place in the hearts of millions of Turks.

But it’s also important to remember his other qualities, which helped him earn a unique place in Turkish history.

He was born in the month of December.

20, 1873 in Ottoman Istanbul’s Fatih district.

In his district, Akif went to primary and secondary schools.

He was educated in public schools and learned Arabic from his father, Tahir Efendi, a lecturer at the Fatih madrasa, as well as improving his Persian through general courses at mosques.

He enrolled in the high school section of the School of Political Science (Mekteb-i Mulkiye) after graduating from secondary school.

Despite the fact that he finished the three-year first section of the school in 1889, he was forced to leave when his father died, forcing him to find work to support his family.

He enrolled in the newly established four-year Civilian Veterinary School (Mulkiye Baytar Mektebi) that same year and graduated with honors.

Following his graduation, the Ministry of Agriculture appointed Akif as a deputy inspector.

While this job allowed him to learn about county life in the vast Ottoman domain, which stretched from the Balkans to the Arabian Peninsula, his idealism and passion for education led him to teach veterinary sciences in state agricultural schools and literature at Istanbul University.

Akif was recruited into the Ottoman intelligence service (Teskilat-i Mahsusa) as a patriotic orator and man of letters.

He was dispatched to Germany in 1915 to report on Muslim soldiers captured by the Germans while serving with the Allies.

He was later sent to Arabia to counter British propaganda encouraging Arab tribes to revolt against the Ottoman Empire.

When the Ottoman Empire was defeated in WWI, the British, French, Italian, and Greek forces occupied it from the fall of 1918 onwards, Akif maintained his optimism and patriotism.

He made a significant contribution to moralizing and mobilizing Turks by giving speeches in mosques across Anatolia, the most famous of which was at the Balikesir’s, from the beginning of the Turkish War of Independence (1919-1923).

