Melania and Donald Trump are seen spending quality time with their young son Barron Trump in rare photos taken as a child.

Melania and Donald Trump can be seen spending quality time with their young son Barron Trump in rare photos taken when he was a child.

Barron Trump is seen in rare photos with his parents, Melania and Donald Trump, years before they moved into the White House.

Barron, the tycoon’s youngest son, was given the nickname “Little Donald” shortly after his birth.

Barron was baptized at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, when he was eight months old.

Melania is seen carrying Barron and Donald is seen standing behind her, shielding them from the rain with the couple’s security staff.

In March 2007, the tycoon, ex-model, and their son attended the 16th Annual Bunny Hop at FAO Schwartz in New York.

While Donald and Melania posed for the cameras, Barron appeared to be looking around with interest.

When the brash New Yorker was honored on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame the same year, Trump’s youngest son was among those in attendance.

He won the award in the television category for his work on the beauty pageants that he had previously owned.

While at the Bunny Hop event in New York in March 2010, Barron, who was three at the time, seemed enthralled by a reporter’s mic, which he was touching.

The little blond was allowed to walk down the red carpet with his mother by his side.

Trump’s younger self is perhaps best known for appearing to fall asleep during his acceptance speech.

As he tried to stay awake, the tired 10-year-old rocked back and forth on his feet.

He appeared physically exhausted, which sent viewers around the world into a frenzy.

“Someone needs to put Barron Trump to bed,” one Twitter user said at the time.

Alternatively, give him a red bull.

MakeAmericaSleepAgain (hashtag).”

“Feeling for poor Barron Trump who is trying so hard to stay awake,” another wrote.

“ElectionNight” is a hashtag.

Barron’s life was mostly kept under wraps, but Melania said in 2018 that her son is “into sports.”

On the White House front lawn, Barron was spotted wearing an Arsenal Football Club shirt.

According to SCMP, the former president’s son has also played for Arlington Soccer Association’s under-14 and DC United’s under-12 teams.

In October 2020, Barron’s father Donald revealed that he had Covid-19 for “like two seconds” while speaking at a rally about how the pandemic shouldn’t keep children from going to school.

Barron is “a strong teenager who exhibited no symptoms,” Melania confirmed.

He recently enrolled at Oxbridge Academy, a private school near the opulent Mar-a-Lago resort, following his departure from the White House.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr., will graduate in 2024.

The school informed the parents…

