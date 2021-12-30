Melania Trump is reclaiming the spotlight with NFTs, tweets, and Mar-a-Lago balls, much to her fans’ delight.

Melania Trump is re-entering the spotlight, much to the delight of her fans, with NFTs, tweets, and Mar-a-Lago balls.

MELANIA Trump has returned to the White House.

The former first lady, who has spent the last year attempting to stay out of the spotlight, now appears to be eager to return to it.

One of the first signs of her return was the announcement earlier this month that she was entering the world of NFTs.

Then she sent a flurry of tweets about the business.

And it’s been revealed that she’ll be back to host their Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve bash with husband Donald Trump.

Melania has even hinted at a 2022 auction featuring “digital artwork, physical artwork, and a one-of-a-kind accessory.”

Melania Trump’s return to public life has delighted her fans, who have been expressing their longing for her on Twitter.

Melania’s Vision, a non-fungible token, will have a watercolor painting of the titular model’s “cobalt blue” eyes.

Collectors can get their hands on the celebrity NFT for one SOL, a cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain described as an “amulet to inspire” in a statement.

The Office of Melania Trump said in a statement that the limited-edition NFT will only be available from December 16 to 31, and that the first piece is a preview of what’s to come on her exclusive NFT platform.

Melania Trump has tweeted about her project several times, most recently on Thursday with an image that reads “less than 48 hours” and the caption “Melania’s vision.”

In addition to Pearl Harbor, tornadoes in Kentucky, and holiday greetings, the former first lady has recently tweeted about them.

In addition, the former First Lady has been working behind the scenes on projects such as charity fundraising.

The NFT collection will benefit the Be Best campaign, which will “assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment.”

The Trumps kicked off 2021 in an unusual fashion, opting out of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Melania’s appearances at Mar-a-Lago were few and far between for the rest of the winter and early spring.

According to DailyMail.com, the Trumps will host their annual party this year after skipping it last year.

Melania did attend a GOP fundraiser at the resort in April, and she was well-received by the appreciative crowd, who cheered as she and former President Obama made their debut.

Throughout the spring, she was also seen at dinners with her husband Donald, putting an end to rumors that the couple was divorcing–but by June, the rumors were back in full force.

Melania Trump was nowhere to be seen at Donald Trump’s birthday party, prompting speculation that the couple had split up…

