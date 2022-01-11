Melania Trump’s famous white hat and other items will be auctioned off this week, with bidding beginning at (dollar)250,000.

Melania Trump’s famous white hat and other items are up for auction this week, starting at (dollar)250,000.

The Trump Administration’s first official state visit is commemorated in the Head of State Collection, which includes three “one-of-a-kind” signed items for sale.

The white hat Melania wore during French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte’s visit to the White House in 2018 is one of the items in the collection.

The starting bid for the “iconic broad-brimmed, one-of-a-kind hat” worn by the former first lady will be around (dollar)250,000.

A 2021 watercolor of Melania wearing the hat by French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, signed by both the artist and the former first lady, is also up for auction.

A nonfungible token (NFT) of the artwork with motion will be available for purchase as well.

The website described Trump’s “iconic look” during the state visit.

Melania’s office stated that a portion of the NFT proceeds will go to the Be Best campaign, which aims to “assist children aging out of the foster care system through economic empowerment.”

However, it is unknown how much of the profit will be donated to charity.

“My Be Best initiative, Fostering the Future, will provide students with a range of technology skills to prepare them for the workforce,” Melania said previously about her charitable work.

She went on to say, “I am excited to inspire America’s next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Melania Trump announced a foray into the world of NFTs at the end of 2021.

“Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children with computer science skills, such as programming and software development, so that they can thrive once they leave the foster care system,” Melania said in a statement.

Melania’s Vision, a group of limited-edition NFTs made of a watercolor of Melania’s eyes, sold for (dollar)150 each in December.

During a New Year’s Eve ball at Mar-a-Lago with her husband, former President Donald Trump, Melania Trump alluded to the upcoming auction.

Melania Trump’s return to the public eye has delighted her fans, who have been missing her on Twitter.

The former first lady has been busy behind the scenes with various projects, including charity fundraising.

