Melania Trump’s son Barron Trump is unrecognizable in Melania’s touching throwback photos, as the teen towers over his mother in his final appearance.

In Melania Trump’s touching throwback photos, Barron Trump appears to be unrecognizable as the teen towers over his mother.

Melanie Trump, 51, has shared numerous photos of her beloved son Barron over the years.

Whether it’s throwbacks from the family’s beach outing or a selfie on a jet ski, it’s clear that the two have always been close.

The proud mother shared photos of her husband Donald Trump and their son playing golf or boarding their private jet.

Barron and his father are seen walking together in identical suits in one photo.

Soon after Barron was born, Melania gave him the nickname “Little Donald.”

“He is independent, opinionated, and knows exactly what he wants,” she has said of her son.

Barron and his mother were seen leaving his father’s Trump Tower skyscraper in Midtown last July.

At 6-foot-7 inches, the young boy dwarfed his former model mother, who stood 5-foot-11.

Barron could become the tallest of the Trump children if he continues to grow.

He recently enrolled at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, which is a private school.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Jr., will graduate in 2024.

Barron is also developing as an athlete.

The tall adolescent is passionate about sports, particularly soccer.

Barron is seen in one photo shooting hoops.

Barron was spotted on the White House front lawn in 2017 wearing an Arsenal Football Club shirt.

He was also photographed boarding Marine One with his parents while wearing soccer cleats and high red socks.

