Melbourne driver writes a warning to millenial car thieves 

A cheeky motorist has taken a jab at millennial car thieves for their apparent inability to use a manual transmission.

The Victorian driver wrote a series of messages onto their vehicle that joked the manual transmission now acted as a ‘millennial anti-theft device’.

The image shared to Instagram community page Brown Cardigan also showed messages that criticised NSW Police for its controversial use of strip-searching.

‘News flash: Sydney now strip-searches 12-year-old girls, keep your child close if you visit Sydney,’ it said.

‘Sydney the boring geriatric village with a big bridge, don’t bother going.’

The community page labelled the driver a ‘Melbourne boomer’ who was making jokes at a common millennial stereotype.

‘Some heavy Melbourne big boomer energy. Hahaha millennials can’t drive manual,’ it captioned the post.

Only 9.2 per cent of drivers who purchased a new car or commercial vehicle in 2018 chose a manual transmission, according to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

Many younger people were quick to respond to the claims with the dismissive slogan ‘ok boomer’.

‘Someone give this old guy a hug,’ another said.

Other people agreed with the driver and said the amount of young people who can’t drive a manual car was worrying.

‘I was trying to sell my HiLux last year, the amount of young fellas who looked and then said I can’t drive manual was actually surprising, this guy kind of has a point,’ a man said.