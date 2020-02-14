Melbourne Italian Mamma’s Boy Trattoria launches bottomless gnocchi nights for just $30 per person

An Italian restaurant is hosting ‘bottomless’ pasta sessions, offering diners as much as they can eat for just $30 per person.

Mamma’s Boy Trattoria, an eatery in north Melbourne, is serving up indulgent plates of unlimited gnocchi at exclusive mid-week evening and weekend lunchtime sittings.

Lovers of Italian cuisine can choose between fluffy pillows of handmade pasta tossed in bolognese, creamy spinach and mushroom or traditional Napoli tomato sauce, all topped with lashings of melted Parmesan cheese.

The offer runs between 5:30pm and 7:30pm from Tuesday to Friday, and from 12pm to 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Gnocchi is a variety of pasta consisting of a blend of thick dough dumplings, usually made from flour, egg, cheese, potato or breadcrumbs.

Foodies have been dreaming of dinner at the popular eatery ever since an ad for the bottomless pasta nights was posted on Facebook food blog, Cheat Meals of Melbourne.

The idea proved an instant hit, racking up a staggering 19,000 comments since it was shared on January 12.

One woman tagged her friend and joked: ‘This would be completely wasted on you. I, however, would get my money’s worth.’

Others asked if they could fill lunchboxes to eat later, while some said the concept had tempted them to consider relocating to Victoria.

‘I never consider moving to Melbourne before, but…,’ said one man.