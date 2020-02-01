Melbourne mother Maud Steenbeek was on Skype when she was allegedly murdered by neighbour

A relative of a retired yoga teacher helplessly watched as an intruder broke into her home and killed her as the pair were talking on Skype.

Maud Steenbeek, 61, was at her Heidelberg West home in Melbourne at about 8pm on Tuesday when she was alerted to the trespasser by the relative.

As the man approached Ms Steenbeek from behind and launched his attack, the Skype connection cut out.

Witnesses told Nine News a man was ‘ranting about God’ as he allegedly crossed the street to break into Ms Steenbeek’s home.

When the Skype connection cut out, the relative told Ms Steenbeek’s son she was in ‘grave danger’ and rushed to the home to find her body on the floor, with the accused killer allegedly still inside.

The victim’s son then dragged the alleged attacker out of the home and on to the street before police arrived and took him into custody.

Before police arrived neighbours heard loud screams coming from the property.

A witness said a man had been running up and down the street earlier that night with a frantic look in his face.

‘He seemed to be completely off his face,’ the witness told The Herald Sun.

‘We thought he was having an episode you know. Then he was running and we thought ”what the hell?”.

‘He was trying to jump into trees. Then he was hiding under a car.’

Police said Ms Steenbeek died at the scene.

‘It is believed a man broke into a house before assaulting a female occupant inside,’ Victoria Police said.

On Thursday, detectives continued to walk up and down Liberty Parade and talk to neighbours as forensic police worked inside.

A large red plastic sheet remains draped across the front door of the home where the elderly woman died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.