Melbourne police shoot knife rampage man

MELBOURNE’S STABBING RAMPAGE

WHAT WE KNOW

Four people were stabbed in three separate attacks. Two died

A security officer was slashed in the face in the first attack

A 30-year old woman was killed and another is fighting for life at The Alfred after the second attack

A 59-year-old man died in the third attack but managed to call triple zero and describe his assailant

Police later spotted the man and tried to subdue him by non-lethal means, including tasers

The attacker drew knives at police and three officers shot him. He died.

WHERE THE ATTACKS HAPPENED

The first attack happened at Jolimont Station, near the MCG

The attacker then ran through Yarra Park and police are establishing whether he boarded a train at Richmond Station or a tram near Punt Road

Police are yet to confirm how the man ended up at 43 Copping Grove in Hawthorn, where he stabbed the two women

The third attack occurred at the intersection of Cotham Rd and Queen St in Kew

Police later shot the attacker in Walton St, Kew.

WHO WAS THE ATTACKER

A 34-year-old man with scant criminal history

The stabbing spree lasted nearly two hours until he was shot

Police have not ruled out terrorism but are awaiting toxicology results

The man had been flagged for mental health issues after claiming ISIS was after him.