Melbourne Victory v Sydney FC

When Melbourne Victory host Sydney FC on Friday night, it’s an opportunity for one of the fierce rivals to claim A-League bragging rights.

The two powerhouses’ win-loss record in their encounters is even.

Victory have won 16 clashes, the Sky Blues have claimed 16 and they’ve drawn 19 times.

Both teams have won four championships while Sydney have been premiers on four occasions to Victory’s three.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

* Kosta Barbarouses – went from hero to villain for Victory supporters when he switched to sky blue. He scored the winner when these teams last met and looks set for a hostile reception at AAMI Park.

* Rhyan Grant – After a two-game suspension, the Socceroos’ right-back is chomping at the bit to return. Grant’s huge engine and marauding runs down the right wing might give Victory plenty of headaches.

* Ola Toivonen – The Victory skipper returned from a groin injury in style with a classy goal against Bali United on Tuesday night and looks set to start. He will be crucial to Victory’s hopes.

* Marco Rojas – Fresh off signing for Victory on Wednesday, the tricky winger is in line to feature on Friday – most likelyoff the bench.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Victory’s star-studded line-up, led by captain Toivonen, is clearly their best hope for an upset. Toivonen has been consistently brilliant, while Robbie Kruse has been excellent – but they need Andrew Nabbout, who has been getting in good positions but often spurning chances, to start finding the net.

While Victory boast an impressive attack, they have struggled to settle on a consistent midfield compared to Sydney FC, who have slotted recruits Luke Brattan and playmaker Alexander Baumjohann in and hold an edge in this area.

Victory are set to field an undermanned defence. With Thomas Deng on Olyroos duty, Tim Hoogland injured and James Donachie suspended, Ben Carrigan might play alongside Leigh Broxham at centre-back. Sydney FC’s Adam Le Fondre, Barbarouses and Milos Ninkovic might be licking their lips.

KEY STATS:

* Sydney FC have won 10 of their past 13 games against Victory, including their thre most recent. In round six, they defeated Victory 2-1 at home

* Victory will miss Donachie (suspension) who has made 68 clearances this season, the second-most of any player

* Le Fondre (13 goals, 0 assists), Barbarouses (6 goals, 5 assists) and Ninkovic (3 goals, 1 assist) have been Sydney’s most-dangerous players, while Toivonen (7 goals, 2 assists), Nabbout (3 goals, 2 assists) and Kruse (2 goals, 2 assists) have been Victory’s top scorers.

