Melbourne yoga teacher Maud Steenbeek’s sons Adam and Luke speak out after their mother was killed

The two sons of a yoga teacher who was battered to death while on a Skype call have spoken out for the first time since her death.

Maud Steenbeek, 61, died at her home in Heidelberg West, Melbourne, at about 8pm on Tuesday.

Her neighbour Xochil O’Neill, 28, is under police guard in hospital after he allegedly entered Ms Steenbeek’s home and killed her.

On Friday, Ms Steenbeek’s adult sons Luke and Adam said they were ‘truly empty’ after their mother’s death in an open letter.

However, the sons said they do not ‘feel hate and anger’ toward their mother’s accused killer because he was a ‘lost soul’ who ‘fell in between the cracks of our system’.

‘Dear Mum, You were the most wonderful, strong, independent, loving mother and woman we ever had the privilege of knowing,’ the letter began.

‘We are truly empty without your presence but your strength and spirit will keep us all united and together forever.’

The brothers then expressed sympathy for their mother’s killer as Ms Steenbeek ‘would want us to see this tragedy from all angles’.

‘It would be easy for us to feel hate and anger at this moment, but we know you would remind us to always try and see the bigger picture and find compassion for the offender as he is just a ‘lost soul trying to find his way,’ they wrote.

The brothers ended the letter: ‘We will hold you close in our hearts forever Mum and love you more than we could ever express. Your sons Luke and Adam and loyal dog Buddha xox.’

Ms Steenbeek’s alleged killer portrayed himself as strange loner and cat lover online.

O’Neill is thought to have been critically injured after being restrained at the former yoga teacher’s home.

Mystery surrounds why O’Neill allegedly entered Ms Steenbeek’s home on Liberty Parade.

His multiple Facebook profiles paint a picture of a desperately lonely man who outwardly made fun at his own expense.

Just five years ago, when O’Neill would have been about 23, he posted an event highlighting his ‘First Kiss’.

The image shows O’Neill kissing a mirror image of himself under the banner ‘Best kiss ever’.

He further claimed he was in a relationship with himself.

Detectives spent a full night and most of Wednesday at Ms Steenbeek’s property as forensics experts analysed the property.

On Thursday, mourners began arriving at her home with flowers and tributes.

One tribute read: ‘RIP Aunty Maude. ‘Always lives and never forgotten. The boys are safe with us and never forgotten.’

Another friend posted on Facebook described Ms Steenbeek as a caring and devoted mother.

‘An enlightened spirit, a beautiful natured person, a talented yoga teacher who gave her time and energy to many people and she will be sadly missed by all who knew her,’ she wrote.

It is understood Ms Steenbeek lived at the property with her two sons who were unfortunately absent when the attack on their mother occurred.

A former student of the yoga trainer told Daily Mail Australia she was in shock on hearing about Ms Steenbeek’s bloody demise.

‘Maud was my yoga teacher many years ago, she was a lovely compassionate woman (who) lived a quiet life,’ she said.

Ms Steenbeek was a welcome face at the Fawkner Leisure Centre where she conducted her classes for many years.

Before police arrived neighbours heard loud screams coming from the property.

A witness said an ‘erratic’ man covered in blood left the house a short time later with what appeared to be cuts to his arms.

She said the man had been running up and down the street earlier that night with a frantic look in his face.

‘He seemed to be completely off his face,’ the witness told The Herald Sun.

‘We thought he was having an episode you know. Then he was running and we thought ”what the hell?”.

‘He was trying to jump into trees. Then he was hiding under a car.’