Melissa Sasse is Senator Ben Sasse’s wife, but who is she?

Melissa Sasse is the wife of Senator Ben Sasse.

Since 2014, Senator Ben Sasse has represented Nebraska in the US Senate.

Melissa McLeod Sasse, Sasse’s wife, met him in college and the two have been married since 1995.

Melissa is a Birmingham, Alabama native.

She was born on an Air Force base in California, as part of a military family.

Melissa worked as a high school teacher and guidance counselor in New Haven, Connecticut.

Sasse was studying for his doctorate in American history at the time.

Melissa has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama as well as a master’s degree from Georgia Mason University.

Melissa had a major health scare in 2007 when she was 37 years old, when she suffered from a brain aneurysm.

Melissa had made a complete recovery within six months.

Melissa continues to teach, but now at home, to a much smaller group of students: their children.

Melissa and Sasse are the parents of three kids.

Elizabeth, Alexandra, and Breck are their three children.

The kids are primarily raised in Fremont, Nebraska, but they frequently visit Washington, DC when Congress is in session.

Melissa homeschools her children due to the family’s frequent travel.

Sasse grew up in Fremont, Nebraska, and was recruited to wrestle at Harvard University after graduating from high school.

Sasse, who had never run for office before, was elected to the US Senate by winning all 93 counties in Nebraska.

Prior to his time in the Capitol, Sasse, like his wife, was an occasional professor and served as the president of Midland University for five years.

Sasse was 37 years old when he was appointed president of the university, making him one of the nation’s youngest college presidents.

Sasse has also devoted the majority of his professional life to assisting businesses in overcoming technological and leadership challenges.

He’s worked for McKinsey and Company and the Boston Consulting Group.

Sasse is also the author of Them: Why We Interact and The Vanishing American Adult, two national best sellers.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.