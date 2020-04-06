Member of Hezbollah’s military wing killed in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, April 5 (Xinhua) — Hezbollah’s media sources confirmed Sunday the assassination of a member of the Islamic Resistance, the military wing of Hezbollah, in southern Lebanon.

The sources added that the body of Ali Mohammad Younes was found with several gunshots and stab wounds in a car he was driving between the villages of Qaaqaait Al Jisr and Zawtar in the district of Nabatieh.

Lebanese security authorities have started investigations into the incident while one suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance issued a statement on Sunday mourning Younes.

The statement noted that the martyr participated in several war fields’ tasks without mentioning more details.