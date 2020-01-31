Memorial ceremony held to mark Int’l Holocaust Remembrance Day in Kiev, Ukraine

Ambassadors of foreign countries in Ukraine pay tribute to the victims of the Holocaust at a memorial ceremony to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Kiev, Ukraine, on Jan. 27, 2020. The memorial ceremony “Six Million Hearts” was held here on Monday to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a global memorial day on Jan. 27 designated by the United Nations in 2005 to commemorate the genocide that occurred during World War II. (Photo by Sergey Starostenko/Xinhua)