Men, 34 and 67, were arrested after a woman and man in their 30s were’murdered’ at home with ‘distressed’ children.

A WOMAN and a MAN were discovered’murdered,’ along with two “distressed” children, according to cops.

After the pair, both in their 30s, were found fatally injured at the Somerset home, two men, 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The grim discovery was made by cops just before 10 p.m. yesterday at a home on Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren.

Both the man and the woman were tragically pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of medics and offices.

Two men have been detained for questioning on suspicion of murder.

There were two young children in the house at the time of the incident, but they were unharmed, according to cops.

The victims’ formal identification is underway, and post-mortem examinations will take place as soon as possible, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

As forensic investigations of the scene continue today, a cordon is still in place.

“A cordon remains in place at two properties on the street while we carry out a number of enquiries, including a forensic examination of the scene,” Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement today.

“In due course, a formal identification process will take place, as well as post-mortem examinations to determine the causes of death.”

“Because of prior police contact with the individuals involved, a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct will be made.”

“The thoughts of everyone in the force this morning are with the families of the two people who sadly died last night,” said Detective Inspector Neil Meade of the Major Crime Investigation Team.

“At the time of the incident, two young children were inside the property, and while they were thankfully unharmed, they are understandably upset.

“They’re being looked after, and specially trained officers have been dispatched to assist the victims’ families during this most trying of times.”

“We will conduct a full and thorough investigation, and we will do everything we can to bring justice to the victims’ families,” he added.

“While this appears to be an isolated incident, increased police activity in the area will provide reassurance to the community.”

“We know that incidents like this are rare, but when they do occur, they cause significant concern, so anyone with concerns or questions should speak to an officer or contact their local neighborhood policing team.”

“Please call 101 and give the call-handler the reference number 5221274497 if you have any information that could help our investigation.”

